A-State's Odom Honored at LRTC Annual Awards Banquet

JONESBORO, Ark. (1/19/17) – A 2016 First Team All-Sun Belt Conference choice, Arkansas State defensive end Chris Odom was honored Thursday night at the Little Rock Touchdown Club’s annual awards banquet as both the Dan Hampton Award winner and the club’s selection for A-State’s team MVP.

Odom, who had the opportunity to address the crowd gathered for the banquet held at the Embassy Suites Hotel, was recognized along with several other award winners both at the high school and collegiate level. He helped lead the Red Wolves to the 2016 Sun Belt Conference championship and a win over UCF in the Cure Bowl.

Odom became the first Arkansas State player to win the Dan Hampton Award, presented by the LRTC to the state’s top defensive lineman. The award was previously issued to UCA’s Jonathan Woodard in 2015 and to Arkansas’ Trey Flowers in both 2013 and 2014.

Odom is the third defensive lineman to win the LRTC’s Arkansas State Team MVP award, joining Ryan Carrethers (DL, 2013) and Alex Carrington (DE, 2008 and 2009). The award has also previously been issued to Antonio Warren (RB, 2004), Eric Neihouse (PK, 2005), Reggie Arnold (RB, 2006), Tyrell Johnson (DB, 2007), Ryan Aplin (QB, 2010-12) and Fredi Knighten (QB, 2014-15).

Named to the 2016 Hendricks Award Watch List, Odom completed his senior season with career-best numbers for tackles (53), tackles for loss (17.5), sacks (12.5) and forced fumbles (4). He completed the campaign ranked tied for ninth in the nation in sacks, which were also the third most ever by an A-State player and tied for the fourth most in Sun Belt history.

The Arlington, Texas, native’s four forced fumbles ranked first in the league and tied for the 10th most in the nation, while his 17.5 tackles for loss placed him tied for 23rd in the country. He was twice named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

Odom completed his career with 87 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and 16.5 sacks, good for the 10th most in school history. He also posted five career blocked kicks that are the second most ever by an A-State player. Odom was part of three Sun Belt titles (2013, 2015 and 2016) and played in four bowl games during his time with the Red Wolves.

Following the completion of the 2016 season, he played in the College Gridiron Showcase and was named the game’s Defensive MVP.