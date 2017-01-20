WBASK: No. 9 Lyon escapes WWU, 77-74 in OT

FULTON, Mo. – The ninth-ranked Lyon College women’s basketball team escaped William Woods University on the road, 77-74 in overtime Thursday night at Anderson Arena. The Scots outscored the Owls 11-8 in the extra period, including holding William Woods scoreless for nearly the first four minutes of overtime.

Elliot Taylor led the Scots with her first double-double of the season, posting 13 points and 12 rebounds. Kiara Moore scored a team high 21 points and added seven assists, while Madison Riley added 10 points and six rebounds.

Jasmine Brown led William Woods with 20 points, while Kaycee Gerald added 17 points and Kennedy Volkart had 10.

Lyon improves to 14-2 overall and earned their 10th conference win of the season – still standing in second place in the American Midwest Conference with a 10-1 AMC record. William Woods falls to 11-7 on the season and 8-5 in conference play, and is now in sixth place. No. 1 Freed-Hardeman University remained undefeated on the season and in first place with a 77-62 win against Harris-Stowe, while No. 12 Columbia College defeated Central Baptist Thursday night 95-58 to remain in third place. No. 24 Lindenwood University-Belleville is in fourth place with a 9-3 conference mark after defeating Williams Baptist University 69-55.

BY THE NUMBERS

42.4 – Lyon shot 42.4 percent from the field in the game on 28-of-66 shooting. Moore and Taylor each led the Scots with six total field goals. Moore shot 6-for-15 from the floor, while Taylor went 6-for 9. Moore also went a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line.

8 – The Scots knocked down eight three-pointers overall, led by three from Moore. Riley and Ali Tucker each had two, while Whitney O’Dell made one from beyond the arc. Overall, the Scots went 8-for-18 for 44.4 percent.

37 – Lyon grabbed 37 total rebounds on the night. Moore and Riley led the team with 12 and six rebounds respectively, followed by four from Moore and Sarah Elkins. Lyon outrebounded William Woods 37-33 in the game.

81.3 – Free throws were valuable for Lyon as the team went 13-of-16 from the charity stripe for 81.3 percent. Besides Moore going 6-for-6 overall, Liz Henderson also went a perfect 4-for-4 from the line. The Owls went 12-of-18 for 66.7 percent from the charity stripe.

GAME FLOW

After a close first quarter with Lyon leading William Woods 16-11, the Scots increased their margin in the second – outscoring the Owls 21-12 in the period. The Scots would take a 37-23 lead at halftime.

Lyon continued to run away in the third quarter, grabbing a 15 point lead of 49-34 after Henderson made a basket with 3:53 left in the period. Taylor and O’Dell combined for the final five points of the quarter as the Scots still held a double-digit lead of 54-42 heading into the final quarter of regulation. Lyon’s lead would be trimmed down to nine points after WWU’s Bailey Rollins opened the fourth with a three-pointer, but Elkins and Riley boosted the Scots lead back to double digits with five straight points.

The Owls continued to chip away trailing by just five points with 3:15 left in the period, before tying the game at 66 with 1:26 remaining, and eventually sending the game into overtime.

Lyon’s defense stepped up in the overtime period as they were able to hold WWU scoreless for nearly four minutes. Taylor and Riley scored the first four points of overtime for Lyon, as the Scots led 70-66 with 1:27 left in the game. WWU’s Jasmine Brown scored the first basket of the period for the Owls with 1:15 left to cut Lyon’s lead to two at 70-68, but Lyon would take a 74-71 lead with 38 seconds left, before Riley forced an Owls’ turnover and going to the free throw line. Riley made 1-of-2 from the charity stripe to give the Scots a four point lead. WWU cut the deficit to three points after a made free throw, and had one last opportunity to tie the game. However, the Owls were unable to connect as Henderson grabbed the rebound and sank two free throws to ice the game and give the Scots the win.

WHAT’S AHEAD FOR THE SCOTS

Lyon will continue their road trip when they travel to No. 12 Columbia on Saturday. Tip-off for the game against the Cougars is scheduled for 1 p.m.