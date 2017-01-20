MBASK: Red-hot Scots Bump No. 23 Owls, 58-51

FULTON, Mo. – Brock Widders connected on four straight free throws in the final 25 seconds Thursday night, as the Lyon College men’s basketball team overcame a late run by Owls and posted the sixth win in its last seven games with a 58-51 American Midwest Conference victory over No. 23-ranked William Woods University in Anderson Arena.

The loss was the second straight for the Owls, after dropped a 71-64 decision at home against then-No. 6 Columbia on Monday night. It was the third loss in William Woods’ last four games, as WWU dropped to 13-7 overall, 7-5 in AMC action. The Owls are 6-3 at home this year.

Lyon, which snapped a four-game losing skid to the Owls, improved to 4-6 in the series between the two colleges. The Scots, who picked up their second victory over a NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Top 25 squad this season, improved to 10-7 overall and 5-5 in league play. It’s the first time since the 2014-15 season that the Scots were three games over the .500 mark.

WHERE THEY STAND

Despite the hot streak, the Scots remain six games out of first place in the conference standings and in eighth place in the AMC. No. 3-ranked Columbia College (19-1, 12-0 AMC), stayed 3.5 games ahead of second-place (RV) Freed-Hardeman University (12-6, 8-3 AMC) at the top of the league chase with the Cougars’ 86-68 win over Central Baptist College (11-6, 6-5 AMC). FHU clipped Harris-Stowe State University (5-11, 3-7 AMC), 73-71. The Scots are still one-half game behind CBC and Missouri Baptist University (12-7, 6-5 AMC) in the league race.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 – Three Lyon players scored in double figures, with Tyler Robinson leading the way with 15 points, on 5-of-10 shooting from the field. Braden Wendel added 14 points, to go along with seven boards, four steals and three assists, while Joe Burt chipped in 11 points, six rebounds and three steals. Widders and Eric Moses each closed the game with nine points.

1 – Only one WWU player managed double-digit scoring, with Deon Pettigrew dropping in 10 points. Jonny Woolf was second with eight points and Trey Mitchell scored seven.

31 – Lyon only claimed one more rebound than the Owls (31-30), but WWU finished with three more (9-6) on the offensive end. The Scots won the battle of second-chance points, 7-1.

21 – The Scots forced 21 WWU turnovers on 12 steals. Lyon also took advantage of the turnovers, scoring 26 points off the miscues, while the Owls scored 14 points off 15 Scot turnovers.

39.6% - Lyon’s defense had another superb game, holding the nationally-ranked Owls to only 39.6% (19-of-48) shooting from the field. The Scots outscored the Owls 30-24 in the final 20 minutes by only allowing WWU to connect on only 36% (9-of-25) from the field.

41.3% - The Scots connected on 19-of-46 from the field in the game, but only 3-of-10 from behind the three-point arc. The Scots were a red-hot 17-of-18 (94.4%) from the free throw line.

30 – As they have all season, the Scots pushed the ball inside all night, scoring 30 points in the paint. William Woods scored 20 points in the lane.

GAME FLOW

Lyon took a slim 28-27 lead at the half, but let a 12-point advantage (21-9) with 8:49 remaining in the first period get away. The Scots led the entire first half.

The teams traded leads early in the second half, with the Scots grabbing a four-point lead on several occasions.

William Woods tied the game five times in the final 20 minutes, but never was able to obtain the lead. The final tie (47-47) came with 3:19 on the clock. The Owls were within 54-51 with one minute remaining and were able to pick up a loose ball and call timeout.

But the Scots forced a turnover under their own basket with 27 seconds remaining and took a timeout. Widders was fouled and sank both free throws. After the Owls missed a three-pointer, Widders was fouled again and made two more charity shots with 10.2 seconds left and the Owls never recovered.