Women's College Basketball: Crowley's Ridge 102 Baptist Bible 22

SPRINGFIELD, MO – From the tip-off to the final buzzer, the game was dominated by the Lady Pioneers. With every player contributing to the scoring column, Crowley's Ridge rolled to a 102-22 victory on the road.

CRC jumped out to an early 29-4 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. The Lady Pioneers used pressure defense to force 45 turnovers against the Lady Patriots, a season best for the team. Their defense made it hard for Baptist Bible to get anything going offensively; however, Crowley's Ridge did not have that problem as they shot 48% from the field and converting on multiple fast break opportunities.

The Lady Patriots were led in scoring by Allie Seymour with six points.

The Lady Pioneers were led by Hannah Willardwith 17 points and 11 rebounds as well as a strong performance by Amber Martin off the bench with 16 points – a season high for the freshman guard.