Second-Half Spurt Pushes Harding Past Southern Arkansas

SEARCY - Harding shot 53 percent in the second half, made 12 3-pointers, and pulled away Southern Arkansas 84-61 on Thursday night in Great American Conference men's action at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.



Harding improved to 9-5 overall and 6-4 in the GAC with the victory. It was the Bisons' seventh victory in eight home games and their 15th consecutive victory over the Muleriders in Searcy.



Southern Arkansas lost its fifth straight and fell to 6-10 overall and 4-6 in the GAC.



Harding trailed 47-46 but went on a 20-4 run over the next six minutes and took a 66-51 lead on Filip Medjo's layup with 8:46 left. During the run, Harding hit four 3-pointers, including two from Will Francis.



Southern Arkansas got no closer than 13 points, and Harding pulled away down the stretch. The Muleriders shot just 33 percent in the game and were only 3-of-18 from 3-point range.



After falling behind 8-2 early, Harding went on a 24-3 run and pulled out to a 26-11 lead with 7:47 left. Southern Arkansas responded with a 19-4 run over the next 4:46 but Harding led 36-35 at halftime.



Junior Tim Wagner led Harding with 22 points, connecting on 8-of-16 shots. Francis made 5-of-8 3-pointers and scored 19 points, and Stefan Andelkovichad 11 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.



De'Sean Dockery led Southern Arkansas with 20 points.



Now part of a four-way tie for third place in the GAC, Harding will play its next three games on the road. The trip begins Saturday against Henderson State (11-5, 6-4) in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. Tipoff is at 3 p.m.