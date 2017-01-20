Harding Women's Basketball Moves to 10-0 in GAC with Victory over Southern Arkansas

SEARCY - Harding used a 26-point second quarter to erase an early deficit and defeat Southern Arkansas 66-56 on Thursday night in Great American Conference women's basketball action at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.



The victory was Harding's seventh straight and moved the Lady Bisons to 13-2 overall and 10-0 in conference, matching their second-best GAC start in six seasons in the conference. Harding maintained its two-game lead in the conference standings over second-place Arkansas Tech.



Southern Arkansas lost its fifth straight road game and fell to 4-10 overall and 2-8 in conference.



HU struggled offensively in the first quarter, shooting only 4-of-13 (30.8 percent) and committing eight turnovers. SAU scored six points off those turnovers, shot 42 percent and led 20-12 after one quarter.



Harding had only one turnover in the second quarter, shot 56 percent, made three 3-pointers and all five free throws, outscoring Southern Arkansas 26-12 in the quarter. Harding retook the lead 34-32 on a Falan Miller layup with 1:29 left and followed that with a layup by Sydnie Jones and two free throws fromPeyton Padgett to take a 38-32 halftime lead.



Both teams shot only 35 percent in the third quarter, but Harding connected on four 3-pointers and extended its lead to 57-50 entering the fourth.



Southern Arkansas, who shot only 25 percent from the field in the second half, made just one field goal in the fourth quarter and never got closer than five points. The Lady Muleriders missed their last eight shots and scored only six points in the quarter.



Miller scored 10 of her team-leading 13 points in the first half, and juniorSydney Layrock scored 11 points, eight coming in the second quarter.



Southern Arkansas' Aaliyah Holmes led all scorers with 17 points, 14 of them in the first half. Jasmyn Eckerman added 15 points.



Harding had 14 offensive rebounds and outscored Southern Arkansas 18-9 on second-chance points.



Harding plays the first game of a three-game road trip Saturday when the Lady Bisons take on third-place Henderson State in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.