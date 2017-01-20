Suspect names released in the robbery/shooting in Bay

Three teenagers have been arrested in Trumann in connection to the armed robbery and shooting in Bay Friday morning.

Preston Williams, 18, Dwalin Woods, 18, Ethan Cahoon, 18, have all been arrested in the case.

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said the three are "going to be incarcerated at the Craighead County Sheriffs Department, and they are going to be booked on charges of armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder."

The Craighead County Sheriff's Department, Trumann Police Department, and the Bay Police Department all assisted in the investigation and arrests.

Earlier:

Bay police released the photo of the man they say shot and critically wounded a store clerk.

Police Chief Paul Keith said the suspect entered the Valero on Bay Drive just before 1:10 a.m. Friday and shot the clerk during a holdup.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and underwent surgery, Keith said. She remains in critical condition.

According to Keith, the suspect got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

Investigators retrieved store surveillance video of the robbery.

The video showed the man dressed in all black, wearing a black mask and carrying a black handgun.

Anyone who can identify the suspect should contact Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.

The store's owner is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.

