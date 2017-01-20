Elderly AR woman car jacked at gunpoint

Geraldine Garrett recalls the moment she was carjacked near her home. (Source: KARK-TV)

An elderly woman in Little Rock was car-jacked in front of her home.

It happened Thursday morning in southwest Little Rock.

Geraldine Garrett said a man approached her when she got out of her car. He had a gun and demanded money.

In an interview with KARK-TV, Garrett said she thought about stopping him.



"I thought about trying to tackle him, but I'm not too strong myself," Garrett told KARK-TV. "He was a tiny little guy and I might could have knocked him down."

Garrett said she’s glad to be alive.

For more information on the investigation, click here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android