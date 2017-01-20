Police need public's help identifying suspected thief

Police hope the public can help them identify this man suspected of stealing a wallet. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Dept. via Facebook)

Police say this man walked into Walmart Thursday and walked out with another person’s wallet.

The Poplar Bluff Police Department posted this photo taken of the suspect as he left the Walmart Supercenter, 333 S. Westwood.

Investigators hope the public can identify the man who they say stole a wallet while inside the store.

Anyone with information on his identity or location should contact the PBPD at 573-786-5776 or email bhopper@pbpolice.org.

