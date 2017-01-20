Tornadoes, large hail in forecast for southeast Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Stormy weather is in the forecast for parts of southeast Arkansas this weekend.

The National Weather Service says some storms are possible Friday, but the greater risk for bad weather is Saturday night and Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says southeast Arkansas is at an enhanced risk for severe weather, including many areas in the Delta like Pine Bluff and Lake Village.

Other cities in the enhanced risk area include Jackson, Mississippi; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and Monroe, Louisiana.

Forecasters say the storms could bring very large hail and a few tornadoes, especially in the eastern half of Arkansas. Forecasters say the risk of tornadoes in Arkansas is primarily in areas south of Interstate 40 and east of Interstate 30.

