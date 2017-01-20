JPD investigating $1,800 hair-lifting case

Jonesboro police are investigating a hair-lifting crime.

Thursday afternoon, three women entered Wigs Beauty N’ More, 1236 S. Caraway, and 15 minutes later walked out with $1,785 worth of extensions.

The store manager said the suspects came into the store around noon and looked around the shop.

After 15 minutes, she said the women made a purchase then left the store.

About four hours later, the manager said she discovered several packages of hair extensions missing from a display rack and reviewed the store’s surveillance video.

The video showed two of the women watching out for the manager while the third woman shoved the merchandise under a large coat she wore, Officer Keith Baggett stated in his incident report.

“All three suspects were wearing heavy zippered coats or jackets, and each can be seen taking the merchandise and concealing them under their jackets,” Baggett said.

The suspects stole 31 packages of hair extensions, valued at $1,785, Baggett said.

The women were last seen driving away from the store in a blue, four-door Honda Accord.

Anyone who could identify the women shown in these photos should call Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

