While man worked, thief rode off with his bike

While a Jonesboro man was busy making a living, flipping burgers and bagging fries, someone rode off on his bicycle.

A 30-year-old Jonesboro man reported Thursday afternoon that someone stole his blue Huffy bicycle, valued at $250, while he worked at McDonald’s, 1910 E. Johnson.

The man, who is a cook at the restaurant, told Officer Maurice Kinnard he discovered the bike gone when he went on break at 3 p.m.

He and the store manager reviewed the surveillance video and saw a heavyset Hispanic man in a camo jacket take the bicycle and ride north toward some nearby apartments, Kinnard said in his report.

Anyone with information on this theft should call Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

