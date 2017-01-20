Woman reports man sucker punched, pulled gun on her

While walking to her sister’s house, a woman told police a man sucker punched her before pulling a gun on her.

The woman said the assault happened around 5 p.m. Thursday on Meadowbrook Street.

The 37-year-old victim said she was walking to her sister’s house when the named suspect pulled up in a silver GMC extended cab pickup truck with chrome rims.

She said he called her then sucker punched her before pulling out a gun and pointing it at her.

She told Officer Alexandria P. Duncan the gun was a “small silver handgun.”

Duncan noted in her report that the woman “did not give any other information as to why the confrontation occurred.”

The woman said two white females and a while male were in the vehicle with the suspect. She last saw them traveling south on Gee Street.

The victim “did not have any visible injuries,” Duncan stated.

