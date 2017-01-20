Health inspectors report finding dead frogs in school kitchen - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Health inspectors report finding dead frogs in school kitchen

(Source: Pablo) (Source: Pablo)
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Health inspectors made a gruesome discovery in a Craighead County school kitchen.

They found dead frogs.

That’s not all they uncovered during the latest round of inspections:

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Erin Moran, Joanie Cunningham in "Happy Days," dies at 56

    Erin Moran, Joanie Cunningham in "Happy Days," dies at 56

    Sunday, April 23 2017 7:42 PM EDT2017-04-23 23:42:27 GMT
    Sunday, April 23 2017 7:42 PM EDT2017-04-23 23:42:27 GMT
    Erin Moran, the former child star who starred as Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi," has died.
    Erin Moran, the former child star who starred as Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi," has died.

  • St. Bernards hosts annual Health and Fitness Expo

    St. Bernards hosts annual Health and Fitness Expo

    Saturday, April 22 2017 9:41 PM EDT2017-04-23 01:41:20 GMT
    Sunday, April 23 2017 6:24 PM EDT2017-04-23 22:24:15 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    St. Bernards Medical Center kicked off its 10th annual Health and Fitness Expo on Saturday.?

    St. Bernards Medical Center kicked off its 10th annual Health and Fitness Expo on Saturday.?

  • Leake pitches, hits Cardinals past Brewers, 6-4

    Leake pitches, hits Cardinals past Brewers, 6-4

    Sunday, April 23 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-04-23 22:08:25 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    Mike Leake allowed two runs over six innings and drove in two runs to lead St. Louis to a 6-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, the Cardinals' sixth win in seven games.

    Mike Leake allowed two runs over six innings and drove in two runs to lead St. Louis to a 6-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, the Cardinals' sixth win in seven games.

    •   
Powered by Frankly