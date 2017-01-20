$5,000 reward offered in shooting of Valero store clerk - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

$5,000 reward offered in shooting of Valero store clerk


BAY, AR (KAIT) -

Just hours after a clerk was shot and critically wounded, the owner of a local convenience store is offering a $5,000 reward in the case.

Early Friday morning a young woman working at the Valero on Bay Drive in Bay was shot during a holdup.

Police Chief Paul Keith said the woman, who has not yet been identified by authorities, underwent surgery and is in critical condition.

The store owner announced Friday afternoon a $5,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who robbed and shot the woman.

Anyone with information that can help police identify and arrest the suspect should contact Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

