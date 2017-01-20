Man sentenced in back-to-back robberies

A Mississippi County jury Thursday convicted a Blytheville man on two counts of aggravated robbery.

Prosecutors said 21-year-old Rodney Willis, Jr. and two teens robbed the Pizza Hut and Jordan’s QuikStop within an hour of each other on April 4.

Willis was sentenced to 10 years on each count to run concurrently.

He will not be eligible for parole until he has served a minimum of 70 percent of his sentence, said Scott Ellington, district prosecuting attorney for the Second Judicial District of Arkansas.

The two juveniles involved in the robberies have been sentenced through the juvenile court system.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android