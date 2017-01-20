Man charged with raping woman at his home

A Jonesboro man is being held on a $25,000 bond after police say he had sexual intercourse with a woman against her will.

Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge Terrance Odoms with rape.

Investigators said Odoms met the victim at a mutual friend’s home on Saturday night.

The two went back to his house in the 900-block of Walnut Street where they used methamphetamine, the affidavit stated.

Before the victim could leave the house, early Sunday morning, Odoms forced her into his bedroom, took her pants down and had intercourse without her consent, the court documents said.

“The victim feared Odoms and tried to resist and told him to stop,” Detective Keri Varner stated in the probable cause affidavit.

The woman reported the incident to police on Monday.

Odoms is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a circuit court appearance on Feb. 28.

