Coalition calls for pause on chicken farm loans

Three groups have asked for a moratorium on the loans being provided for the construction of some chicken farms in Northeast Arkansas.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund, Arkansas Right Koalition (ARK), and the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) helped file the petition, according to a press release on the ALDF website.

They want the loans to be put on hold pending a review of the environmental risks.

The group said the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Services Agency (FSA) and the Small Business Administration (SBA) have gotten hundreds of loan applications from poultry operators in the state to build large poultry farms.

This comes after the PECO factories in Batesville and Pocahontas were built.

The group claims that farms, or concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs), will “wreak havoc on surrounding ecosystems.”

They add that under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the federal government must take into account the chicken’s welfare.

For a closer look at the group’s petition, just head to their website.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android