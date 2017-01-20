Group already collecting back to school items

A group in Piggott is asking for help in collecting items for their school district.

The Community Alliance has been active for about a year and a half.

Since they've formed, they've been looking for ways to give back to the community.

Member Carol Keys said their newest goal is to gather back to school items for the Piggott School District.

Last year’s Back to School Bash helped around 500 students.

This year, they need donations for almost 750.

“Just trying to give kids the opportunity that some of them don't have,” Keys said. “When you have two and three and four kids in a family, I don't care if it's all one family or a blended family, sometimes you just need help.”

Keys said they started collecting early because it will take time to raise that many supplies.

She added that they also collect supplies throughout the year to keep classrooms stocked up.

“I can easily say $35 to $60-$65 per backpack, that is the cost of a backpack and the supplies to get them started,” Keys said. “And I'm sure that probably doesn't last all year.”

This isn’t the only way the group serves Piggott, they try to help out anyone in the community and are always looking for new ways to give back.

If you would like to help out the alliance, you can email them at piggottcommunityalliance@gmail.com.

