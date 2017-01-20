School hopes to add safe room

The Piggott School District hopes to add a safe room to its high school.

In order to make that plan a reality, the school district must first receive a grant.

Superintendent Charlie Powell said the plan is in its early stages, but they, along with three other schools are being considered for the grant.

Powell added this is the second time her district has applied to add a safe room.

The potential room, that could hold up to 500 people, will not only benefit the school but the entire community.

“If there’s a storm that comes through and it’s not full or being used by the students and the school district at that time, for safety reasons, then we would have to open it up,” Powell said.

When the room isn’t being used for safety purposes, it will serve as a multipurpose room, or possibly a band hall.

It would be the second safe room in Clay County.

