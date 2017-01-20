Teacher uses basketball to help teach math

A teacher at Annie Camp Jr. High made it her mission to find a way to engage her students in math by relating it to sports.

According to Ashley Addison, a special education teacher at Annie Camp. Jr. High, she started her lesson plan, Sports in Math Class, two years ago.

"I did this in efforts to motivate my struggling learners," Addison said. "Also, to help them make connections with real-world math through the game of basketball.”

Addison said her class also competes in Fantasy Basketball.

"They create teams using real NBA players and perform equations to determine how well their teams played each week," she said.

Addison also said last year, she was able to take her class to see an NBA game in person. However, this year her students are currently trying to raise funds to travel to the FedEx Forum to see the Memphis Grizzlies.

"I've been fundraising since the beginning of this school year," Addison said. "We're very fortunate to receive quite generous sponsors and donations. We have some business partners when they donated, their logos are going to get to go on the back of our shirts, but we're just a little bit short."

Addison also said she hopes to keep this fun lesson plan going while giving her special needs students an experience to remember.

Over 100 students are planning to attend this trip to see the Grizzlies game in April.

Addison said they plan to have all the funds in by March.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android