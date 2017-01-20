BBQ to help grow career and technical education opportunities

It's a delicious way to raise money for Valley View Career and Technical Education, or CTE programs.

"Circle Up for CTE" serves up BBQ chicken at the Valley View High School Cafeteria on Saturday, January 21 from 5 – 8 p.m. The event involves students from Valley View FFA, FCCLA, HOSA and EAST.

The event features a live and silent auction.

"We have things ranging from kids toys to beauty products to a Yeti cooler," Alexis Tippitt, CTE program participant said. "We learn to initiate people and so we are way ahead of the curve when going to medical school and things like that."

The BBQ fundraiser will help fund CTE programs.

"It's helped me decide that I would like to be a nurse practitioner," Kyle Koster, CTE program participant said. "I just enjoy doing those little things with people. We've learned how to suture and things like that."

Tickets will be available at the door. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 10 and under.