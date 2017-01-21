Local cab drivers report thefts from company vehicles

A local cab company might be keeping a close eye on its vehicles after two drivers reported thefts this week.

An employee with the Craighead County Cab Company reported to Jonesboro police on Friday that one of his customers stole medicine out of the cab he was driving Thursday night.

The man told police he drove several people and any of the customers could have been responsible.

According to the report, the suspect took a red bag with a bottle of prescription medicine from between the seats.

The victim found his medicine missing Friday morning after he completed his shift.

Early Saturday morning another employee reported his cell phone stolen from the cab he drove.

While the employee left the van parked in front of the business, someone reportedly got in it and stole the phone from the glove box. The man did not tell police if the vehicle was unlocked or not.

The driver used an iPhone app to find where his phone was located; however, it is unclear if police retrieved it.

Anyone with information on this crime can call Crimestoppers anonymously at 935-STOP (7867).

