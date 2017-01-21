Local cab drivers report thefts from company vehicles - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Local cab drivers report thefts from company vehicles

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A local cab company might be keeping a close eye on its vehicles after two drivers reported thefts this week.

An employee with the Craighead County Cab Company reported to Jonesboro police on Friday that one of his customers stole medicine out of the cab he was driving Thursday night.

The man told police he drove several people and any of the customers could have been responsible. 

According to the report, the suspect took a red bag with a bottle of prescription medicine from between the seats.

The victim found his medicine missing Friday morning after he completed his shift.

Early Saturday morning another employee reported his cell phone stolen from the cab he drove.

While the employee left the van parked in front of the business, someone reportedly got in it and stole the phone from the glove box. The man did not tell police if the vehicle was unlocked or not.

The driver used an iPhone app to find where his phone was located; however, it is unclear if police retrieved it. 

Anyone with information on this crime can call Crimestoppers anonymously at 935-STOP (7867). 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Paint the town pink in honor of race

    Paint the town pink in honor of race

    Monday, April 24 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-25 03:48:01 GMT
    Monday, April 24 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-04-25 03:55:19 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The city of Jonesboro will soon be pinked out after a local artist has decided to paint the town pink.

    The city of Jonesboro will soon be pinked out after a local artist has decided to paint the town pink.

  • Craighead County seeks grant money for trails at Bono Lake

    Craighead County seeks grant money for trails at Bono Lake

    Monday, April 24 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-25 03:48:50 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Craighead County Quorum Court unanimously approved applying for a nearly $300,000 grant Monday night to put a trail around Bono Lake.

    The Craighead County Quorum Court unanimously approved applying for a nearly $300,000 grant Monday night to put a trail around Bono Lake.

  • Community hosts public forum for Nettleton Agri program

    Community hosts public forum for Nettleton Agri program

    Monday, April 24 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-04-25 03:36:50 GMT
    Monday, April 24 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-04-25 03:47:52 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A group of community members and agriculture program supporters held a meeting Monday after the Nettleton school board voted to allow the program to remain a part of the high school’s curriculum.

    A group of community members and agriculture program supporters held a meeting Monday after the Nettleton school board voted to allow the program to remain a part of the high school’s curriculum.

    •   
Powered by Frankly