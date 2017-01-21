Group raises awareness about endangered red wolf species

A group out of Missouri held a session on the Arkansas State University campus to raise awareness about endangered red wolf species.

The Endangered Wolf Center out of St. Louis, MO spoke to a group of about 30 people.

"We were started in 1971 with the goal of breading individuals at our center and releasing them back to where they're native, " said Regina Mossoti, director of animal care and conservation.

The group seeks to save endangered species and said the red wolf is now among those species.

Among the topics discussed during the session were myths about wolves and how to co-exist with wildlife.

"One of the things that we've really seen talking with people is how much mis-information there is out there about wolves," said Mossoti. "You think about what you've grown up with, Little Red Riding Hood, Three Little Pigs, it just makes you really nervous and scared about wolves."

She said some of those mis-conceptions prevent peaceful co-existence.

"People think that they are going to attack us or decimate prey populations or eat our livestock, all these different myths that unfortunately aren't true," Mossoti said.

