People gathered to honor veterans

People gathered to honor veterans

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

The NEA Wounded Warrior Group hosted their annual banquet Saturday night.

About 225 people gathered at Black River Technical College in Pocahontas to honor 20 veterans.

According to Chad Overman, the group's president, wounded veterans from Illinois, Tennessee, Louisiana and several other states traveled to Region 8 to enjoy the banquet.

"I've been right around six years involved with it, and I've been a president for a couple of years now,” Overman said.  “I'm a veteran myself from Iraq and so, it kind of speaks in more meaning to me."

The group raises money with local businesses throughout the year to provide the veteran's meals and lodging free of charge.

With some of the money raised, they award scholarships to family members of wounded veterans.

