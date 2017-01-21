Special Olympic athletes showed off skills in shootout event - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Special Olympic athletes showed off skills in shootout event

BLACK ROCK, AR (KAIT) -

The Black Rock community and Special Olympics Arkansas held the Northeast Arkansas Shootout Saturday. 

Athletes from all over Region 8 assembled in the Black Rock gym for several games of basketball.

According to Theresa Book with Special Olympics Arkansas, seeing the ability of the athletes was the highlight of the event for many.

“Quite often whenever the people who are not involved in Special Olympics have not seen our athletes compete, they are pretty well amazed at what skill levels our athletes have,” Book said.

Group members applauded the community. They said without the community and volunteers, the event would not have been possible.  

An event supporter with Arkansas Athletic Sports Academy, Gayle Brock, was amazed at how much support the athletes received.

“It was amazing to see how many people came today to not just volunteer but to help cheer them on," Brock said. "That is a proven that it is phenomenal." 

Members in the organization told Region 8 News that because of the success that came from Saturday’s event, they now hope to put a softball tournament together in the future.

At the end of the day, each athlete took home a medal after showing off his or her skills on the court. 

