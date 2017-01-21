Special Olympic athletes showed off skills in shootout event

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
The city of Jonesboro will soon be pinked out after a local artist has decided to paint the town pink.
The Craighead County Quorum Court unanimously approved applying for a nearly $300,000 grant Monday night to put a trail around Bono Lake.
A group of community members and agriculture program supporters held a meeting Monday after the Nettleton school board voted to allow the program to remain a part of the high school’s curriculum.
According to the Associated Press, Arkansas has put to death Marcel Williams, completing nation's first double execution since 2000.
Dog owners in Gosnell may be on a short leash if their pets hurt someone, according to police.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
The American Kennel Club announced the most popular purebred dog breeds in the United States. The top dog has held the position for 26 years.
If your bracket is in shambles, you can blame these teams.
