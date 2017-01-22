Gas station changes hours after armed robbery, shooting

After an early morning robbery and shooting left a clerk in critical condition, a Bay gas station is altering their hours of operation.

The Valero gas station on Bay Drive was robbed at gunpoint just after 1 a.m. on Friday.

Now, the store plans to close at midnight and re-open at 4 a.m. each day.

The owner says he hopes the new hours will help keep employees safe.

One Bay resident said she is relieved to hear the store is altering their hours.

"I think that will be better for the whole community," said Jerri Upton. "After eleven o'clock there's really nothing that goes on here that would be of any good."

The store owner said he is concerned for the victim and they are starting a GoFundMe account to help with her medical expenses.

Upton said the victim is in the thoughts and prayers of many in the town.

"She's a very sweet girl, it's just such a sad situation all the way around," said Upton. "My prayers and love and hope go out to her and her family, and also to the families of the perpetrators."

