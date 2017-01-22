Rescuers cut person from crashed vehicle - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Rescuers cut person from crashed vehicle

(Source: Region 8 News viewer) (Source: Region 8 News viewer)
GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Greene County rescuers had to cut one person out of a crashed vehicle Sunday evening.

According to Curtis Davenport with the Greene County Rescue Squad, several agencies worked a one-car crash on Highway 351 near the Greene and Craighead County line.

A woman was airlifted to a hospital from the scene. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Greene County Sheriff’s deputies, Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Methodist Medical Center’s ambulance service and western Greene County fire officials responded to the wreck. 

