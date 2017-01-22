Rescuers cut person from crashed vehicle

Greene County rescuers had to cut one person out of a crashed vehicle Sunday evening.

According to Curtis Davenport with the Greene County Rescue Squad, several agencies worked a one-car crash on Highway 351 near the Greene and Craighead County line.

A woman was airlifted to a hospital from the scene. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Greene County Sheriff’s deputies, Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Methodist Medical Center’s ambulance service and western Greene County fire officials responded to the wreck.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android