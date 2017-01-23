Pro-Life group marches at Arkansas capitol - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Pro-Life group marches at Arkansas capitol

Hundreds stood on the Arkansas Capitol steps for a pro-life rally (Source: KARK) Hundreds stood on the Arkansas Capitol steps for a pro-life rally (Source: KARK)
Pro-life group marches in Little Rock, one day after the women's march (Source: KARK) Pro-life group marches in Little Rock, one day after the women's march (Source: KARK)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

On Saturday, a large group gathered in Little Rock for a women’s march. The next day a much different group stood on the capitol steps.

The 30th March for Life event brought hundreds of people to the Arkansas State Capitol in downtown Little Rock.

According to KARK-TV, the Arkansas Right to Life sponsors the event.

The group wants Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion, to be overturned.

Supporters on Sunday told KARK they won’t stop marching until it happens.

They’re hopeful President Donald Trump will bring them closer to their goal.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Road over dam to close Thursday

    Road over dam to close Thursday

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 2:01 PM EDT2017-04-26 18:01:01 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 2:03 PM EDT2017-04-26 18:03:03 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The Corps of Engineers will shut down both lanes of Highway 178 across Bull Shoals Dam later this week.

    The Corps of Engineers will shut down both lanes of Highway 178 across Bull Shoals Dam later this week.

  • City offers free firewood to county residents

    City offers free firewood to county residents

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 1:17 PM EDT2017-04-26 17:17:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 1:52 PM EDT2017-04-26 17:52:45 GMT

    It's finders keepers for those wanting to pick up firewood from a local park. But there are some rules to follow.

    It's finders keepers for those wanting to pick up firewood from a local park. But there are some rules to follow.

  • Sheriff: Man arrested after find pound of marijuana in home

    Sheriff: Man arrested after find pound of marijuana in home

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-04-26 17:15:31 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 1:32 PM EDT2017-04-26 17:32:15 GMT
    Evidence investigators say they found during a search of Benjamin Smith's home. (Source: Stone Co. Sheriff's Office)Evidence investigators say they found during a search of Benjamin Smith's home. (Source: Stone Co. Sheriff's Office)

    After receiving numerous complaints from concerned neighbors about too many people visiting a Mountain View man's home, law enforcement officers paid a visit and left with a pound of marijuana and the man in handcuffs.

    After receiving numerous complaints from concerned neighbors about too many people visiting a Mountain View man's home, law enforcement officers paid a visit and left with a pound of marijuana and the man in handcuffs.

    •   
Powered by Frankly