Pro-Life group marches at Arkansas capitol

Pro-life group marches in Little Rock, one day after the women's march (Source: KARK)

Hundreds stood on the Arkansas Capitol steps for a pro-life rally (Source: KARK)

On Saturday, a large group gathered in Little Rock for a women’s march. The next day a much different group stood on the capitol steps.

The 30th March for Life event brought hundreds of people to the Arkansas State Capitol in downtown Little Rock.

According to KARK-TV, the Arkansas Right to Life sponsors the event.

The group wants Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion, to be overturned.

Supporters on Sunday told KARK they won’t stop marching until it happens.

They’re hopeful President Donald Trump will bring them closer to their goal.

