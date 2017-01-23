Jonesboro group seeks to bring higher paying jobs to city

A Jonesboro group is raising millions of dollars to lure higher-paying jobs to Region 8.

The fundraising drive is dubbed “Momentum Jonesboro” and is part of Jonesboro Unlimited, a private partnership development organization.

According to Talk Business & Politics, the group has already raised $2.2 million in private investments from 31 different companies. The goal is $3.7 million.

Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO Mark Young told TB&P that "Momentum Jonesboro" is part of a five-year plan to develop the city’s economy.

The goal, according to TB&P, is to directly create 2,500 jobs that pay $42,000 or more.

The money is expected to be used for marketing campaigns, workforce development, and quality of life improvements.

For more information from Talk Business and Politics, click here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android