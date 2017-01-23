Smoothie King coming to Jonesboro - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Smoothie King coming to Jonesboro

(Source: Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development) (Source: Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A new food retailer is moving to Jonesboro near the site of a new technology company.

Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced on their Facebook page Monday that Smoothie King will be on the former Hays Clothing Store campus.

It will be a free-standing structure located along Highland Drive between the Highland Square Shopping Center and Tech Friends, Inc., which is moving into the former clothing store.

Smoothie King has been "creating custom blends and preparing each smoothie to fuel a unique purpose" since 1973, according to the post.

Haag Brown states construction will begin at the end of February and it's expected to open in the spring or summer of 2017.

Find out more about the Smoothie King here.

