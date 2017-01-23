Vandals spray paint church sanctuary, cemetery headstones

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a “horrendous act” of vandalism at an Arkansas church and cemetery.

Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Davidson discovered several headstones at Flat Rock Church, located north of Highway 56 in Izard County, had been spray-painted with graffiti.

He found more graffiti, including various satanic symbols, spray-painted on the walls and altar inside the church.

Sheriff Tate Lawrence is asking anyone with information on what he called a “horrendous act,” to call his office at 870-368-4203.

