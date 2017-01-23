ABC fines businesses for gambling, approves 2 new club permits

Two local business owners gambled with their beer and wine permits and lost.

During its Jan. 18 meeting in Little Rock, the Department of Finance and Administration’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Board fined the businesses for permitting gambling machines on the premises.

The board fined Lucky’s Market, 1001 S. Division in Blytheville, $600 and placed it on 90 days probation for the violation.

PJ’s Food Mart #2, 229 Walnut in Osceola, was fined $800 and placed on 90 days probation for allowing gambling devices on the property, as well as selling to a minor.

Other businesses fined $350 and placed on 90 days probation for selling to minors:

Food Giant #72, 815 W. Keiser, Osceola

Dollar General Store #4689, 517 W. Keiser, Osceola

Bowles Liquor Store, 514 W. Keiser, Osceola

The board dismissed an accusation against The Vault of Jonesboro, 2801 Fair Park Blvd. The club was accused of allowing drugs on the premises; but, according to the ABC’s website, the violation was dismissed “from findings of fact deduced at a hearing."

All of the businesses have until Feb. 7 to pay the fines, or their permits will be suspended.

In other business, ABC Director Gary “Bud” Roberts granted two new private club permits in Craighead County:

La Casas de la Fiesta, 10302 Hwy. 63 N, Bono—Conditional upon completion of all remodeling, installation of all kitchen facilities, lighted fire exit signs, a landline telephone, and receipt of health department approval, with re-inspection by ABC Enforcement.

N’Awlins Arkansas, 303 S. Main, Jonesboro—No letters of opposition received from public officials. Letter from Arkansas Family Coalition in opposition.

