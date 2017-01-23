Man suspected of breaking into home, punching child in face

While a woman was away from home getting lunch, police say a man broke in and punched a six-year-old boy in the face.

The mom told Officer Jonathan Haggans she went to McDonald’s around noon Sunday to get food, leaving a 14-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy at home in the 300-block of Liberty Street.

While she was away, the 23-year-old male suspect came to the residence and tried to get in, the initial incident report stated.

The female victim said the man, who police did not identify, became upset when she told him the woman instructed them not to let him in.

The girl said the suspect started kicking the front and back doors of the residence and said, “When I get in, I am going to beat ya’ll.”

She said when the man entered the home through the front bedroom window, she and the younger boy tried to run away but the suspect grabbed the boy and punched him in the face with his fist.

The man then took the girl's cell phone before leaving. He later returned the phone and apologized for what happened, the report said.

Haggans noted in his report a muddy footprint on the bottom of the door and noticed the window blinds broken and the curtains hanging to one side in the bedroom where the suspect entered.

“I also noticed a small bruise on the side of the victim’s face under his eye,” Haggans stated.

No arrests have been made at this time.

