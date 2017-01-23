Woman arrested for delivery of controlled substance near church - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Woman arrested for delivery of controlled substance near church

Natasha Dawn Miller (Source: Izard County Sheriff's Dept.) Natasha Dawn Miller (Source: Izard County Sheriff's Dept.)
MELBOURNE, AR (KAIT) -

A woman accused of selling narcotics to an undercover operative has been arrested.

Izard County Sheriff Tate Lawrence stated Natasha Dawn Miller, 38, of Melbourne is suspected of selling hydrocodone pills to that operative near a church in Melbourne.

On Jan. 20, Miller was arrested on a warrant accusing her of delivery of a controlled substance on three separate occasions.

She faces charges including delivery of a Schedule II narcotic and distribution of a controlled substance near a certain facility.

Miller has a circuit court date of Feb. 1.

