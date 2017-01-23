Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Daisha Dear moved to the south with her family back in 2002. Following her Dads career in the medical field, she was raised as the middle child, growing up with her two brothers in Memphis, TN.

However, becoming a professional broadcaster has been a strong aspiration of hers since youth.

Daisha developed a passion for journalism at an early age, when her fifth grade English teacher assigned her to work in a newsroom for career day. Her love for the media field has always stayed with her.

During high school, Daisha became editor of her school's newspaper, The Wolf's Tale. She enhanced her oral speaking skills by becoming a member of Future Business Leaders of America. While in the organization, she competed in a variety of public speaking events. Daisha later served as secretary for the Memphis FBLA Board. She graduated from Cordova High School in May 2012.

After high school, Daisha attended the University of Memphis, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Communications in May of 2016.

While in college, Daisha participated and served in several organizations around campus such as: National Association of Black Journalist, Graduate of LeaderShape Institute, Black Scholars Unlimited, and a proud inductee of the prestigious Sigma Alpha Pi, National Society of Leadership and Success.

Before graduation, the multimedia journalist served as a reporter/photographer for the campus newspaper, The Daily Helmsman. Daisha also enhanced her broadcasting skills by reporting and anchoring for the campus news station, Tiger News. During her senior year, she became a news director for the only jazz station for the U of M and the Mid-South, WUMR U92FM. Towards the end of her senior year, Daisha worked on the sidelines as a production-runner for MING Entertainment, ESPN.

Daisha Dear comes to Region 8 News by way of our Raycom Media Station, WMC-TV5 in Memphis, TN. While there, she started off as intern and later hired on as a part-time News Content Specialist. In December 2016, Daisha officially began her professional career with the KAIT family as our NBC Reporter/ MMJ.

Having the opportunity to be the ear of the community to get their story out is Daisha’s mission.

