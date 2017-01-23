Kirsten May began working at KAIT as a camera operator after graduating from Greene County Tech High School in 2013. She worked her way up at the station, holding positions as a graphics operator, associate producer, digital content producer, and news producer before becoming a multimedia journalist.

Kirsten attended Arkansas State University where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Multimedia Journalism. She graduated Magna Cum Laude in Dec. 2016. During college, she produced shows for ASU TV and wrote for The Herald. She also anchored and reported for ASU TV News her final semester.

She is excited to be able to tell stories about the area she grew up in. If you have a story idea, you can email her at kpierimay@kait8.com

