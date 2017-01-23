Commission to consider 271 units at Reserve at Sage Meadows - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Commission to consider 271 units at Reserve at Sage Meadows

Posted by Allison Munn, Anchor - Reporter
(Source: Tralan Engineering)
(Source: KAIT)

The Jonesboro Metropolitan Area Planning Commission will consider a large scale development at The Reserve at Sage Meadows Tuesday night.

MAPC's agenda calls for a site plan review of Phase II of The Reserve at Sage Meadows.

According to documents submitted to the city by Tralan Engineering, if the site plan is approved, 271 one- and two-bedroom units would be constructed on 18.68 acres of land off of Reserve Boulevard.

Current zoning for that piece of land is R3, which is suited for multi-family use. Site plans show there will be a mix of townhomes, some single story, some multi-story, with anywhere between two to eight units in each.

The MAPC will meet to review the plan Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 3 p.m.

