Authorities look at cell phones in robbery case

Authorities are now looking at the contents of cell phones belonging to two people arrested in connection with a robbery at a gas station earlier this year.

According to Det. Ron Richardson with the Craighead County Sheriff's Office, the cell phones belong to Ethan Cahoon and Preston Williams.

Cahoon, 18, of Trumann was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery involving the robbery at the Valero gas station on Bay Drive. According to a probable cause affidavit, Bay police and Craighead County deputies went to the gas station around 1 a.m. Friday. Officers found a clerk, shot in the upper torso, at the store.

Cahoon, who is being held on a $500,000 bond, was arrested along with Williams and Dwalin Woods, 18, both from Trumann. Williams was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery, while Woods was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery and criminal intent to commit capital murder, officials said Monday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, authorities got a tip that Woods may have been involved in the robbery and shooting. Trumann police later traced Cahoon and Williams to an apartment on Industrial Drive in Trumann.

Officers spoke to Williams about what happened, police said.

"Upon interviewing Preston Williams at the scene, he admitted that he, Ethan Cahoon and Dwalin Woods were involved," the affidavit noted. "He explained they rode around the night before in a white four-door car and talked about robbing the store in Bay. He explained that Dwalin Woods was dropped off near the store. He explained that Woods was dropped off near the store and while returning to Trumann, Dwalin stated he shot the clerk."

Police later found a hoodie that was believed to have been used during the robbery, authorities said.

Woods was being held Monday in the Craighead County Jail on a $2 million bond, while Williams was in the Craighead County jail on a $500,000 bond.

All three suspects are due back in court Feb. 28.

