New apartments to open soon in downtown Jonesboro

Eleven new apartment units will be available for lease in early Spring 2017.

In 2016, Visions 2000 and Construction Network announced the construction of 11 two-bedroom apartment units on Union Street.

The apartments are being built in the old Massanelli’s Cleaning and Laundry building in the 200 Block of Union Street.

According to Downtown Jonesboro Association Director Hailey Knight, the apartments are expected to be open March 1.

To enquire about spaces for lease, call (870) 972-5632.

