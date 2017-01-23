New apartments to open soon in downtown Jonesboro - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New apartments to open soon in downtown Jonesboro

Posted by Allison Munn, Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Downtown Jonesboro Association) (Source: Downtown Jonesboro Association)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Eleven new apartment units will be available for lease in early Spring 2017.

In 2016, Visions 2000 and Construction Network announced the construction of 11 two-bedroom apartment units on Union Street.

The apartments are being built in the old Massanelli’s Cleaning and Laundry building in the 200 Block of Union Street.

According to Downtown Jonesboro Association Director Hailey Knight, the apartments are expected to be open March 1.

To enquire about spaces for lease,  call (870) 972-5632.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Firewood available for Lawrence County residents

    Firewood available for Lawrence County residents

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:19 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:19:24 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-04-27 03:50:35 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A project this spring may keep some Lawrence County families warm this fall and winter. 

    A project this spring may keep some Lawrence County families warm this fall and winter. 

  • Farmers concerned about rainy weather conditions

    Farmers concerned about rainy weather conditions

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-04-27 03:43:20 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-04-27 03:49:34 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Local Region 8 farmers are a bit on edge ahead of the rainy weather in the forecast for the next few days.

    Local Region 8 farmers are a bit on edge ahead of the rainy weather in the forecast for the next few days.

  • Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-04-27 03:45:10 GMT
    If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly