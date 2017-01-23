Arkansas Treasurer's employee resigns after sending social media posts

8:15 p.m. UPDATE: According to a report from KATV, Hunter Hatcher posted two items on Facebook about women and their cooking and jokes about gay people.

"I love Subway cause I can tell a woman to make me a sandwich and she does it with a smile on her face. I wish all women had that Subway work ethic. And equality? Don’t get equal, get to cooking woman, get equal on your own time," Hatcher wrote Jan. 1.

Hatcher also wrote something on Inauguration Day.

"Y’all in Trump’s America now! Time to flick that chip off ya shoulder and quit being so offended. Gay jokes are back on ya bunch of homos," Hatcher wrote Jan. 20.

Arkansas Treasurer Dennis Milligan released a statement Monday.

"I want to reemphasize my earlier statement: The comments made by a member of my staff were insulting, unprofessional, unbecoming of a state employee and have no place in a public office. He does not speak for me and certainly does not represent my views, nor are they reflective of the rest of my staff," Milligan said in a statement.

According to a Twitter post from KATV, Hunter Hatcher, who serves as the outreach coordinator for Arkansas Treasurer Dennis Milligan, resigned Monday after sending a series of social media posts criticizing women and their cooking.

The Treasurer's office has confirmed the resignation happened and that Hatcher turned in his resignation Monday.



