JPD: Search leads to drug arrests

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A traffic stop Friday night led authorities to find high-grade marijuana, cocaine paraphernalia, and firearms, according to the Jonesboro Police Department. 

Gary Seth Rose and Jordan Kyle Thompson of Jonesboro were arrested around 10:30 p.m. Friday after Officer Zachary McQuay said he saw a silver Ford Mustang, turning from the outside lane on Union Street to the inside lane on Oak Avenue. 

"I then saw the vehicle make a wide right turn by turning partially into the inside lane on Main instead of the outside lane closest to the curb," McQuay said. 

McQuay said he noticed a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and later searched the car. 

Police found a black bag with 39 25-caliber auto rounds, 1.1 ounces of high-grade marijuana and a silver 25-caliber pistol with six rounds in the magazine, McQuay said. 

Rose was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, while Thompson was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia. 

