Arkansas House restricts 2nd trimester abortion procedure

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas House has voted to make the state the third to ban a commonly used abortion procedure.

The majority-Republican House voted 78-10 Monday to ban a procedure known dilation and evacuation, or "D&E," a second trimester procedure that abortion supporters say is the safest and most common. The measure now heads to the majority GOP state Senate, and Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he would sign the ban if it reaches his desk.

Mississippi and West Virginia have similar bans in effect. Similar prohibitions are on hold amid court challenges in other states.

The state Department of Health says that in 2015, 683 of the 3,771 abortions performed in Arkansas were performed through D&E.

