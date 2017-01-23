Detective to use hands-on approach to solve break-ins

A detective with the Jonesboro Police Department is taking a hands-on approach to solving a number of breaking and entering cases across town.

Detective Michael McCanless plans to hand out letters to various affected Jonesboro neighborhoods in hopes of getting clues to solve the series of vehicle break-ins.

"Many of these incidents have occurred during the same time frames recently and have very similar methods used by the suspect," McCanless’ letter states. "I am asking for anyone with knowledge of suspicious activity, persons or vehicles in your area to contact me immediately at the above phone, address or email."

McCanless said he's also looking for people in the neighborhood with security or surveillance cameras, as the video may delete within a certain time period.

In addition to seeking clues to solve the series of break-ins, McCanless is also offering up suggestions to keep from becoming a victim of theft.

McCanless says you should be aware of your surroundings at all times, always lock your car door, and take mental notes of suspicious activity.

McCanless added that you should never leave anything of value inside your car, or attempt to contact someone who appears suspicious, even if you witness them breaking into a vehicle. McCanless said doing so could be “extremely dangerous,” instead, call police.

To contact McCanless, you can reach him by phone at (870) 935-6710, or email at mmccanless@jonesboro.org.

