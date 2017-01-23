Detective to use hands-on approach to solve break-ins - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Detective to use hands-on approach to solve break-ins

Posted by Allison Munn, Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: JPD) (Source: JPD)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A detective with the Jonesboro Police Department is taking a hands-on approach to solving a number of breaking and entering cases across town.

Detective Michael McCanless plans to hand out letters to various affected Jonesboro neighborhoods in hopes of getting clues to solve the series of vehicle break-ins.

"Many of these incidents have occurred during the same time frames recently and have very similar methods used by the suspect," McCanless’ letter states. "I am asking for anyone with knowledge of suspicious activity, persons or vehicles in your area to contact me immediately at the above phone, address or email."

McCanless said he's also looking for people in the neighborhood with security or surveillance cameras, as the video may delete within a certain time period.

In addition to seeking clues to solve the series of break-ins, McCanless is also offering up suggestions to keep from becoming a victim of theft.

McCanless says you should be aware of your surroundings at all times, always lock your car door, and take mental notes of suspicious activity.

McCanless added that you should never leave anything of value inside your car, or attempt to contact someone who appears suspicious, even if you witness them breaking into a vehicle. McCanless said doing so could be “extremely dangerous,” instead, call police.

To contact McCanless, you can reach him by phone at (870) 935-6710, or email at mmccanless@jonesboro.org.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Firewood available for Lawrence County residents

    Firewood available for Lawrence County residents

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:19 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:19:24 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-04-27 03:50:35 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A project this spring may keep some Lawrence County families warm this fall and winter. 

    A project this spring may keep some Lawrence County families warm this fall and winter. 

  • Farmers concerned about rainy weather conditions

    Farmers concerned about rainy weather conditions

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-04-27 03:43:20 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-04-27 03:49:34 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Local Region 8 farmers are a bit on edge ahead of the rainy weather in the forecast for the next few days.

    Local Region 8 farmers are a bit on edge ahead of the rainy weather in the forecast for the next few days.

  • Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-04-27 03:45:10 GMT
    If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly