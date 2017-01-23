Boys find bag of dead ducks dumped at Walmart

The Kennett Humane Department is investigating a case where someone may have dumped a bag of dead ducks at Walmart.

On Saturday evening, two teenage boys discovered a bag filled with dead ducks on the side of Walmart.

According to Tena Petix, Kennett humane officer, the two teenage boys were walking on the west side of the Walmart parking lot and saw what they thought was a bag of clothes.

However, when one of the boys picked up the trash bag, slaughtered ducks and blood fell onto the pavement.

"A night shift officer was there doing a traffic stop when the two young juveniles came up to him," she said. "And I was just in the area, not working, but went to go see and saw them all laying there."

Petix also said when she arrived on the scene, it looked like someone just placed them there.

"We went there and took pictures," she said. "And to see if we could maybe come up with someone who just shot them. More or less, I'm assuming for just the heck of it, because duck hunters more than likely will eat them; and definitely a responsible hunter wouldn't ditch them in the parking lot at Walmart."

Petix also said there were around 10 ducks found dead in separate trash bags.

However, the manager at Walmart said this is his first time hearing about the incident.

Anyone with information concerning these ducks should contact the Kennett Humane Society.

