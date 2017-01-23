File your taxes and help a non-profit organization

You can help those in need by filing your taxes!

H&R Block has a nationwide program that works to help non-profit organizations.

If you’re a new customer or are someone who didn’t use their service last year, you can say you’re there for the Agape House.

Have a code number ready for them, and they’ll donate $20 to the Agape House program.

Director of the Agape House Sunny Curtis said they need the public’s support.

“Right now we’re working really hard,” Curtis said. “We’ve been working for several months to try and get our new facility opened up in Corning. It’s coming right along. We’re running about $3500 short to finish up and get in there. And we’re hoping to accomplish that in the next couple of months.”

The Agape House first opened its doors with one small house in Paragould in 2005.

Today, they have four locations and have a waiting list of women trying to get into the program.

“The Agape House is a Christian life recovery program for women,” Curtis said. “We help them out of any addiction. We serve people mainly in Craighead, Greene, Poinsett and Clay counties. But we have had people from as far away as Texas and Florida.”

All proceeds from H&R Block will go toward finishing the renovations for their newest facility.

“Right now we can house 23 to 24 women in the houses we already have open,” Curtis said. “When we get the new facility open it’ll house 20 more people. So, we’ll double in capacity when we open up the new facility.”

Curtis said they’ve needed another location for some time now.

“We’ve pretty much needed to expand ever since we opened the doors,” Curtis said. “Every time we expand and get a new house we outgrow it pretty quick. This will be the biggest facility we’ve ever had. It’s an old church, and it’s almost 6,000 square feet. So, we’re hoping when we get it open it’s going to do it for us.”

The Agape House program works to not only help women combat their addiction problems but get their entire life back on track.

“I like to think of us as more of a life recovery program,” Curtis said. “We work with the women who come through here to get every aspect of their life on track. We have parenting classes, budgeting classes, employ ability skills classes and a lot of Bible classes. I believe without Jesus there is no help for any addiction. And I’d like to say anyone who goes through our program and get their life back, it’s not just them that’s help. It’s their children, spouse, parents and potential employers as well. It helps everybody.”

They have two locations in Oak Grove, a step-down house in Paragould and one already in Corning.

You can go to any H&R Block location.

The goal is $3500 or 175 people visiting H&R Block on behalf of the Agape House.

You can get the code online off the Agape House Facebook page or call their office.

