PECO keying city, population growth, Story says

There are hundreds of jobs available in Randolph County, with each job that is filled helping the overall economy, Pocahontas Mayor Kary Story said Monday.

Last year, PECO opened its doors with nearly 1,100 jobs to fill. So far, about 950 people are working at the plant in Pocahontas. Story said the figures are more than what he thought would be filled in the first year.

The new jobs have had both a direct and indirect impact on the local economy from people having more money in their pockets to growing the city's population, Story said. Right now, Pocahontas has about 6,800 residents and is on track to have 10,000 people.

Story said the 10,000 number is a key figure for his town.

"I believe that's a crucial mark for recruiting new developments such as franchises retail experiences restaurant experiences," Story told Region 8 News.

For more information on job opportunities in Pocahontas, you can call the mayor's office at 870-892-3924.

