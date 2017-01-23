Man wanted for selling drug near school

A man is wanted in Greene County on drug charges.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Jerrery Woodrow Watts is wanted on three counts of delivery of crystal methamphetamine and distribution near certain facilities.

Watts is accused of selling meth 965.75 feet from a school.

If you know where Watts is, call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 236-7612.

