MAPC to consider site plan for proposed restaurant

A development company is requesting a preliminary plat review for a "proposed restaurant" to be constructed on the old fairground property in Jonesboro.

The request will be considered by the city's Metropolitan Area Planning Commission.

According to the review, Nix Development, LLC plans to put a new 4,150 square foot building at 2931 Parkwood Road. The restaurant would be located next to the business park that houses QDOBA and Wings to Go.

Right now, the City of Jonesboro said there are no indications as to what restaurant may occupy the building.

The Jonesboro Metropolitan Area Planning Commission will consider the review at their meeting Tuesday afternoon in the City Council Chambers at 300 S. Church Street.

