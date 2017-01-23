JPD: Man sought after assaulting homeowner

A man was being sought after he reportedly used force to get away from a man checking on a home, Jonesboro police said.

Jonesboro police went to a home in the 800-block of West Cherry Avenue Friday morning. According to the police report, the victim went to a home he owned that was empty. However, a white Ford truck with radiators in the bed was sitting in the driveway.

"He knew that nobody should be in the residence, so he went in to look around," Officer David Stout said. "He found a white male wearing a red baseball cap inside it. He said that the suspect had kicked in the back door of the residence and was rummaging through stuff inside one of the bedrooms."

The victim told police that Dowdy had been "looking for some water."

"They argued back and forth, and the suspect admitted that he was looking for something to steal," Stout said. "He said there was a struggle and that he pinned between a wall and a door. The suspect then forced his way past the victim, leaving bloody scratches on the outside of his right wrist and got out of the carport door."

Anyone with information on the case can call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

